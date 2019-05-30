CYPRUS: UN pays tribute to 184 peacekeepers who lost their lives

The United Nations in Cyprus, paid tribute on International Peacekeepers Day to the 184 personnel who were killed on the island since UNFICYP, the longest-serving UN force, was deployed in 1964.

UNFICYP Spokesperson Aleem Siddique, told CNA, on the occasion of the International Peacekeepers Day that one million men and women who have served as United Nations peacekeepers since the first mission in 1948.

“We remember the more than 3,800 personnel who paid the ultimate price including 184 in Cyprus."

“We will not forget them. We will remember them. And we express our deepest gratitude to the 100,000 civilian, police and military peacekeepers deployed around the world today including just over 1000 in Cyprus,” said Siddique.

A ceremony was held on Wednesday morning at UNFICYP headquarters, in Nicosia, to honour the men and women who have served under the UN flag.

UNFICYP was set up in 1964 to prevent further fighting between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities on the island and bring about a return to normal conditions.

The Mission’s responsibilities expanded in 1974, following the Turkish invasion of the island. UNFICYP’s Chief of Mission also serves as the Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus.

The ceasefire line extends over 180 kilometres across the island. UNFICYP’s 800-plus troops and 60-plus police officers deal with hundreds of incidents each year.

UNFICYP delivers humanitarian aid to Greek Cypriots and a small Maronite community living in the northern Turkish occupied part of the island and assists Turkish Cypriots living in the government-controlled south.

The Mission is based on four components that work together closely: the military, UN Police (UNPOL), the Civil Affairs Branch and Administration, which supports all activities.

The Security Council established UNFICYP through resolution 186 (1964) on 4 March 1964 and has renewed the Mission’s mandate for six-month terms since then.

UNFICYP's budget for the period from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019 amounts to $55,152,000

One-third of UNFICYP’s budget is financed by the Government of Cyprus, while the Government of Greece contributes $6.5 million annually. The rest is financed from contributions assessed on the entire membership of the United Nations, as decreed in 1993.



The first UN peacekeeping mission was established on 29 May 1948, when the Security Council authorized the deployment of a small number of UN military observers to the Middle East to form the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) to monitor the Armistice Agreement between Israel and its Arab neighbours.



Today, the UN operates 14 peacekeeping operations on four continents, deploying more than 88,000 military and police personnel -- from 124 member states -- nearly 13,000 civilian personnel, and 1,300 UN volunteers.