DEFENCE: Cyprus and Israeli complete joint military exercises

Joint Cyprus-Israeli military exercises "Jason" and "Nikoklis-David" that began on 20 May have been completed with participation of special operation units from both countries, as well as ground and air assets.

The exercises took place within the framework of the annual military cooperation programme.

The Cyprus Ministry of Defence said the exercises were held within the FIR of Nicosia and in the Paphos-Troodos areas.

During the "Jason-2019" training exercise, the military staff of the National Guard and the Israeli Air Force were co-trained, and also exchanged knowledge and experience in the field of air operations.

At the "Nikoklis-David 2019" training exercise, soldiers from the two countries co-trained in the field of fighting in unknown and inaccessible - diverse territory.

“These types of exercises, as well as the "Onisilos-Gedeon" drill, are the culmination of the excellent cooperation that exists between Cyprus and Israel, in the field of joint military exercises,” said the Defence Ministry.