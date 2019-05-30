SAILING: IronFX renews sponsorship deal with ORC in Croatia

Limassol-based IronFX has renewed its sponsorship of the D-Marin Offshore Racing Congress (ORC) sailing championship that starts this weekend in Šibenik, Croatia until June 8.

With the participation of 1,000 sailors and 150 yachts competing out of Marina Mandalina and into the Adriatic in both inshore and offshore stages, IronFX is also entering its own yacht in this year’s regatta representing Cyprus with a crew of 14 and with Nicolas Epiphaniou as captain and Dimitrios Alevizakis as tactician.

During last year’s ORC European Sailing Championship, the IronFX Racing Yacht won second place in the Corinthian Class and seventh overall improving the 2017 result when it finished fifth in the Corinthian Class and 14th overall.