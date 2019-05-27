CYPRUS: Maravilhosa returns with 'facilitated brainstorming' event

Maravilhosa, the Limassol-based coaching and management consultancy, is returning to the events scene this week with an invitation-only ‘facilitating brainstorming’ audience discussion aimed at generating ideas and concepts for participants to develop and bring them to the level of implementation.

Co-hosted with the Cyprus Marine Club at the Londa in Limassol on Tuesday evening, the first brainstorming event will debate “Are we encouraging passion and creativity in our workplaces?” and will retain a maritime flavor, judging from the participating panelists.

“We have had three very successful events with the ‘Shipping: an industry of Passion, Knowledge & Experience’ series. But the demand has been for more interactive events where the audience would become ‘participants’, not just onlookers” explained Maravilhosa founder Muriel Matta.

“Passion and creativity must return to the workplace, which is why the event will focus on this theme,” Matta explained, adding that the three main topics during the event will be education and career path in the workplace, government and public affairs, and charity and corporate social responsibility.

The speakers and panelists, coordinated by Matta, are Shipping Deputy Minister Natasa Pilides, Capt. Eberhard Koch (Chairman, CEO and Partner, Oesterreichischer Lloyd Shipping), Andreas Chrysostomou (CEO, Marine Fields Holdings and Chief Strategy Officer, Tototheo Maritime), Thrasos Tsangarides (Group CEO, UMAR|WSR), and Taleen Tchalikian (HR Director, Celestyal Cruises).

“It is our aim and ambition that participants undertake to continue working on these ideas, in the interim period until the next brainstorming session, in a few months,” Matta said.

“The event will help participants develop their professional life, personal growth and social skills, through interaction and networking, during and after the brainstorming session.”

“In other words, we want to empower participants to manage constructive conversations and be open to different views and opinions, essential attributes that are required in today’s business and operations,” Matta concluded.

The event’s sponsors are Bureau Veritas and Tototheo Maritime, UMAR WSR shipping services, Osterreichischer Lloyd, the Cyprus Marine Club, Osmium Institute, Multimarine Shipyards, Hellenic Bank Shipping, Vassiliko Cement Works, Celestyal Cruises, Puzzle Entertainment, Frederick University, ATPI Marine & Energy, Pivotal Step, MaritimeCyprus.com, Fathom World, Elnavi Shipping Review and the Financial Mirror.