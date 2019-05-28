CYPRUS: Tourism in for a rough ride as Brexit bites

Cyprus tourism is in for a rough ride this year with officials saying that maintaining 2018’s tourist arrival figures would be deemed a success.

Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said that arrivals are expected to record a small drop in 2019, with indications so far not being sufficient to determine the size of that decline.

Perdios said: “The Deputy Ministry of Tourism is working closely with all stakeholders of the industry in order to preserve the achievements in the tourism industry despite the difficult circumstances".

He said the difficulties the tourism industry faces revolves around continuing uncertainty created by Brexit, as Britain is the island largest market by a distance.

Tourist arrivals in 2018 had reached an all-time record 3.9 million, recording an increase of 7.8% compared to the 3.7 million arrivals in 2017.

Last year’s income from tourism reached a record EUR 2.8 mln from EUR 2.6 mln in 2017.

Also affecting Cyprus tourism are the negative exchange rate fluctuations of the Russian Rouble, and the revival of neighbouring destinations which offer cheaper holiday packages.

Perdios said Cyprus should continue upgrading its tourist product to combat those negative developments.

He said the closure of airlines such as Germania were not easy to fill the vacuum caused in flights from countries such as Germany.

“We need to work hard to achieve last year’s figures,” said Perdios.