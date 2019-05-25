CYPRUS: Rediscovering Leonardo Da Vinci

As part of the official celebrations for the anniversary of 500 years from the death of Leonardo da Vinci, the Italian Embassy in Cyprus in collaboration with the art historian Maria Paphiti, organise a lecture by the renowned Italian Professor Maurizio Seracini.



The lecture will take place on 28 May at 7:15 p.m. at The Shoe Factory in Nicosia.

Leonardo da Vinci is the most celebrated artist of all times. He died 500 years ago and to honour his memory Italy has dedicated this year to the great artist. Cyprus could not but participate in commemorating the distinguished artist.

The lecture is the first of two, which will take place in partnership with the Bank of Cyprus.

Both are part of a series of events dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci organised in 2019 by the Italian Embassy in Cyprus.

Ambassador of Italy in Cyprus Andrea Cavallari said: “I am particularly pleased of the possibility to celebrate here in Cyprus Leonardo da Vinci’s 500th Anniversary.”

“Cyprus, with its rich history and culture, is one of the countries that can better appreciate the immense figure of role that Leonardo da Vinci represents.”

The legend says that Leonardo da Vinci travelled to Cyprus and that he brought back to Italy a beautiful piece of embroidery from Lefkara village for the altar of the Duomo in Milano.

“I am sure that, 500 year later, the “piece of Leonardo” that Professor Seracini will bring to Cyprus will enlighten us on Leonardo’s struggle for expanding the limits of human knowledge,” said Cavallari.

Art historian Maria Paphiti said Leonardo da Vinci's multitude of talents was recognized while he was still a teenager.

“His art and inventiveness were impressive and in the course of his life he collaborated with the most prominent personalities of the time,” said Paphiti.

“Leonardo has long been a true model for the magnitude and potential of human creativity. He is a source of inspiration and worth remembering and celebrating on his anniversaries, as well as in our everyday life,” she added.

