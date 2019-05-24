CYPRUS: Emergency exercise at Larnaca Airport successfully completed

A partial emergency exercise was successfully completed on Friday at Larnaca International Airport with the participation of various government and non-governmental departments and services.

According to the exercise scenario, during landing on the runway, a light aviation aircraft veered off the runway to the left and crashed in a wetland located within the airport premises. Soon, the emergency services arrived at the scene and rescue operations commenced.

“The exercise is part of the ongoing efforts to improve the level of readiness and coordination of all the Airport services involved during emergency situations,” said airports operator Hermes.

“Hermes Airports expresses its satisfaction concerning the final outcome of the exercise. The findings of the exercise will be evaluated, in order to further improve the emergency response levels and the overall performance of the various services,” it added.

In total, over 10 million passengers travel through the international airports of Larnaca and Paphos every year.