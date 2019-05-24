ENERGY: UN in the dark over Cyprus plan for eight drills in 24 months

United Nations Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said the UN is not aware of Nicosia’s intention to conduct new gas drills in the Cyprus Republic’s exclusive economic zone.



He said the body had also not been informed about any concerns raised by Turkey.

Dujarric was asked to comment on the fact that the Cyprus Republic has announced that eight drills will take place within the next two years and that Turkey has voiced concerns.

"I haven’t seen these reports let me look into it and I will give some language on that," he replied.

On Tuesday Energy Minister George Lakkotrypis announced that Cyprus is planning to carry out eight drillings - six exploratory and two confirmatory-in its EEZ, during the next 24 months.

The story was widely publicised in local and foreign media.

The Minister did not reveal in which blocks the drillings would take place but said that the targets have been located and drillings will begin before the end of the year or beginning of 2020.

Ankara has issued a navigational telex, announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus until September 3.

Turkish drill ship “Fatih” has entered the island’s EEZ and is located almost 40 nautical miles west of the Akamas peninsula and 83 nautical miles from the Turkish coast.

The international community has urged Turkey to show restraint and withdraw from the area.