CYPRUS: Result of European election declared at midnight on Sunday

22 May, 2019

The final results of the European elections in Cyprus will be given by the Chief Returning Officer at midnight on 26 May.

According to the Head of the Election Service Demetris Demetriou, the results will be given simultaneously along with all the other 27 Member States of the bloc.

There will not be a continuous flow of results after the closure of polling stations at 6pm local time.

The declaration of the six elected MEPs will be held at Filoxenia Conference Centre in Nicosia.

 

