DEFENCE: Britain's newest fighter jets begin training over Cyprus

Britain’s newest fighter jets are in Cyprus for training and systems tests in the aircrafts first overseas deployment at RAF Akrotiri.

Six F35-B Lightning warplanes from 617 Squadron have touched down at RAF Akrotiri for six-week deployment as part of Exercise Lightning Dawn.



RAF Akrotiri Station Commander Christopher Snaith said the exercise will let pilots put the planes through their paces, test logistics and sharpen ground crew training.



Snaith said the training aims to prepare the aircraft for its first deployment aboard the UK's new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and to develop its strike capability.



Flight training will take place over waters south of Cyprus and won't involve any weapons.



Snaith said RAF Akrotiri was selected for training because it's far away enough from the UK to "stretch logistics," but familiar enough to UK pilots, some of whom have flown out of the air base before.

The F-35B is one of three variants of Lockheed Martin’s multirole stealth fighter and features a short takeoff and vertical landing system.

They replace retiring Harrier II and Tornado GR4 jets and to operate with the new Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carrier.



In the U.K. the F-35 is operated by the RAF 617 Squadron, which currently operates 17 aircraft. There are plans to acquire 138 of the jets over the life of the programme.