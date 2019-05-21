CYPRUS: Turkish Cypriot right-wing parties agree to form new coalition

The two Turkish Cypriot parties of the right, the National Unity Party (UBP) and the People’s Party (HP) have agreed to form a new ruling coalition in the north of occupied Cyprus.

The agreement came after talks seemed to be going south as the two parties were reportedly arguing over the distribution of key administration posts.

Following a two-hour meeting between delegations of the two parties, Ersin Tatar the head of UBP told Turkish Cypriot reporters that they have come to an understanding over the principles which are to govern the coalition and if approved by the rank-and-file, the power vacuum in the north will be filled.

Ersin Tatar is expected to present the new coalition to Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, Kudret Ozersay said that HP member will give the green light to form a coalition.

UBP’s Tatar noted that they were able to come to an agreement for a new coalition within just a week of receiving the mandate from the Turkish Cypriot leader.

He is confident that UBP and HP will work together to overcome the financial crisis the Turkish Cypriot community has found itself in.

He noted that that with the support of Turkey he believes that they will be able to overcome the crisis and build a stable foundation.

Tatar told reporters that he is confident the two parties will also be able to work within a more harmonious environment on issues regarding the Cyprus Problem.

The previous coalition of four parties with different political backgrounds under the leadership of left wing Turkish Republican Party’s (CTP) Tufan Erhurman collapsed over a property scandal involving the son of the leader of the Democratic Party (DP) and head of the finance office in the north.