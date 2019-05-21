CYPRUS: Condition of former president is critical but stable

Former Cyprus president Demetris Christofias, 72, is said to be in a critical but stable condition at Nicosia General Hospital after being admitted to the intensive care with a serious respiratory problem.

After a team of doctors examined Christofias on Tuesday, a request was sent for a specialist. lymphologist from Israel to come and determine the next steps for the treatment of the patient, said the Health Ministry.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou is said to be in “constant contact” with doctors at the hospital for any development in the patient's condition.

Akel leader Andros Kyprianou after visiting Christofias in hospital, said the former president is able to communicate with his environment.

Christofias, president from 2008 -2013, was given a life-saving kidney transplant with his sister as the donor but is suffering from other health issues.

