EUROPE: Michel Barnier to visit Cyprus to discuss Brexit developments

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier will be in Cyprus on Monday to discuss the latest developments on Brexit at a time Nicosia and London are at odds over the island’s sovereign rights to energy wealth.

According to CNA, Barnier will pay a visit to Nicosia on May 20 during which he will be received by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and will hold discussions with Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and the parliamentary Committee on Foreign and European Affairs.



Barnier’s schedule has him with MPs first before being received by President Anastasiades, then hold talks with Foreign Minister Christodoulides.

Cyprus has protested to its close partner Britain over remarks a UK minister said about “disputed waters” in reference to Turkey’s bid to drill off the island’s coast.

Earlier this week, High Commissioner to the UK Euripides Evriviades met Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan at the Foreign Office to convey Nicosia’s strong objection to remarks he made about Cyprus sovereignty being “under dispute” in its Exclusive Economic Zone.

Anastasiades said such as a stance was “unacceptable” especially when Nicosia has been a staunch supporter of Britain through the Brexit crisis.



