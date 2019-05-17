ENERGY: Greece tells Turkey to stop illegal actions in Cyprus EEZ

G reek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos conveyed to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Çavuşoğlu, Greece’s strong condemnation of Turkey’s incursion in Cyprus’ EEZ, on the margins of the 129th Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, in Helsinki.

Katrougalos told journalists that he expressed to his Turkish counterpart Greece’s unreserved condemnation of the unilateral illegal actions of Turkey in Cyprus’ EEZ, asking that these activities immediately stop.



The two Foreign Ministers also discussed the need to de-escalate the tension in the Aegean, in order to avoid an accident, which is an unwanted possibility for both countries.