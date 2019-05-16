DEFENCE: Cyprus and France agree to upgrade naval cooperation

Cyprus and France have stated their intention in writing to cooperate in strengthening Cypriot naval capabilities and for a broader strategic cooperation between the two naval forces.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly and her Cypriot counterpart Savvas Angelides held discussions in Paris.

Parly condemned the recent Turkish provocations in Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) reaffirming Paris’ strong support to Nicosia.

During their meeting, Angelides and Parly also discussed the possible response to the Turkish actions in the context of the European Union.

“The French Minister reaffirmed France’s strong support to Cyprus and condemned Turkey’s actions, which violate international law, the law of the sea and Cyprus’ sovereign rights in its EEZ,” said a statement.

According to reports, Cyprus has agreed to allow the French Navy to use a naval base at Mari to permanently service French warships, according to Politis newsite.



Politis said the two countries will co-fund the building of a new docking area at the Evangelos Florakis naval base to enable larger warships to dock.

The operational centre of the French warships will be the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle which is patrolling the Eastern Mediterranean.





